Switch Delhi: All cars hired by Delhi government to be electric in next 6 months

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launching the --Switch Delhi --an electric vehicle mass awareness campaign in the National Capital said that the Delhi government will ensure that within the next six months, only electric vehicles are hired by different departments.

More than 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased since the policy launch in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across the city, Kejriwal said.

The government has fixed an ambitious target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024, he said.

He tweeted:

आइए प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ एक जंग मिलकर लड़ें, अपने वाहनों को Electric vehicle पर Switch करें। pic.twitter.com/QNLCdDWYHq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2021

Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges, he said.

Recognising the urgency to combat pollution, the Delhi government has rolled out the highest incentives on the purchase of EVs among all Indian states. Incentives on EVs range from a maximum of Rs 30,000 for two and three-wheelers and up to Rs 1,50,000 on the purchase of 4-wheelers, he said. The subsidy is received directly in the bank account within three days of the purchase of an electric vehicle, he added.

The chief minister has also made an appeal to the people to join the campaign to promote adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and contribute towards the fight against pollution in Delhi. Kejriwal asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations in their premises.

Under the campaign, awareness will be created about the benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution free, he said.

With PTI Inputs