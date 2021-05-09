Tata Motors hikes car prices! Check new rates of Nexon, Tiago, and Safari

New Delhi: Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 8, 2021. The homegrown automaker has hiked the prices from Rs 10,000 to Rs 36,000 depending on the variant and model.

In its official statement, Tata Motors said, “For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, the Company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers."

Tata Motors currently sells a range of vehicles starting from entry hatchback Tiago to the newly introduced SUV, Safari SUV. Here are the updated prices of the cars sold by Tata Motors:

Tata Tiago dearer than ever

Tata Tiago’s base model, the XE, is now retailing at Rs 4.99 lakh. The same model was selling at Rs 4.85 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi.) Meanwhile, the top model, XZA+ Dual Tone, is selling at Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 11,000 more than its previous price.

Tata Altroz’s latest price

Altroz, one of the most affordable car by Tata, has also received its price hike. The base model is now retailing at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) against its previous price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top model, XZ Plus Diesel, is now expensive by Rs 10,000 and is retailing at Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Tigor’s rate increased

Tata has increased Tigor’s prices by up to Rs 10,000 for its top model, XZA Plus, which is now retailing at Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The base variant, XE, is now expensive by Rs 10,000 and is available at Rs 5.59 lakh.

Tata Nexon gets expensive

With the latest price, Tata Nexon’s base model’s price will come at around Rs 7.19 lakh, up by Rs 10,000. Nexon is Tata’s best-selling car, and its base model, XE variant, was previously selling at Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Meanwhile, the top-end XZA+ (O) Dual Tone variant is now retailing at Rs 12.95 (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 16,000 expensive than its previous price.



Tata Harrier SUV price hiked

Until May 7, Tata Harrier was retailing at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant XE. Now, the car is selling at Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Meanwhile, the top-end trim XZA Plus Dual Tone’s price has been increased to Rs 20.81 lakh from Rs 20.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Safari SUV’s new price

The newly launched Safari SUV’s first price hike has made it dearer by Rs 30,000 for the base model, XE variant, which is now retailing at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Likewise, the top model, XZA Plus, is now retailing at Rs 21.61 lakh against Rs 21.45 lakh previously (ex-showroom Delhi).

