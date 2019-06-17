Tata Motors launches two new AMT variants of Tigor

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Monday launched two new Automatic (AMT) variants to its Tigor range – the XMA and the XZA+.

The Tigor XMA and XZA+ will be priced INR. 6.39 Lakhs and INR 7.24 Lakhs, (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and will be available in all the colours the Tigor is currently offered in – Egyptian Blue, Roman Silver, Espresso Brown, Berry Red, Pearlescent White and Titanium Grey.

The XZA+ will be the Automatic (AMT) offering on the top manual trim – XZ+ and will boast of features like the 17.78cm (7 inch) touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an 8 speaker sound system by Harman.

The exterior will feature 15 inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-fold ORVMs with integrated LEDs, break-free coupe-like roofline and dual chamber projector headlamps with sparkling chrome finish.

Both variants offer driving modes, a Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, foldable rear armrest with cupholders, 24 intelligently designed utility spaces for storage. They also come loaded with safety features like Dual Airbags, Anti-lock brakes, Electronic brake-force distribution, Corner Stability Control, reverse parking sensors, speed dependent automatic door locking and engine immobilizer.

Other features include the anti-stall and crawl functions, anti-stall function that prevents the car from stalling on sudden braking.

“We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer,” S N Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.