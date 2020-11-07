Tata Motors launches XM+ variant of Altroz at Rs 6.6 lakh

MUMBAI: Automobile major Tata Motors has launched the XM+ variant of its premium hatchback — the Tata Altroz.

According to the company, the new variant has been launched at a price of Rs 6.6 lakh (ex. showroom Delhi) in the petrol version. The Altroz was launched earlier this year.

"We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

The XM+' variant offers features such as "17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play & Android Auto".

"The steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, R16 wheels with stylized wheel cover and remote foldable key, all contribute to provide an enjoyable driving experience for the customer," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Launched in January 2020, the company made its entry into the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz.

