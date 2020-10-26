Tata's passenger vehicles crosses 4 million sales milestone

New Delhi: Tata Motors has announced that the company has got a landmark achievement of producing 4 million passenger vehicles in India, since its inception.

"The company expresses its gratitude to the tremendous customer support that has made this accomplishment possible. In light of this, Tata Motors has launched the ‘We Love You 4 Million’ campaign to honour the support of its customers through this successful journey," the company said in a statement.

Over the years, Tata Motors has produced vehicles like the Indica, Sierra, Sumo, Safari and the Nano.

"With the launch of the Tata Safari, the company pioneered the concept of a ‘lifestyle SUV’ to the industry, thereby creating the most aspirational four-wheeler for its customers. In honour of the legacy of Mr. Sumant Moolgaonkar, Tata Motors introduced the first ever MPV in Tata Sumo. With Indica, the company changed the customer perception in terms of how a passenger vehicle is received. In the more recent past, Tata Motors redefined the entry level car and the compact SUV segment with the rollout of the Tiago and the Nexon respectively," Tata Motors said.

Live TV

#mute

The company's BS6 range consists of the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz.

Tata Motors has been India’s first car manufacturer to have received a 5-star Global NCAP rating for its model, the Nexon. Tata Motors is also India’s largest EV manufacturer with 67% market share and leading the way on electric vehicle adoption in India, the company said.

Tata Motors had achieved the 1 million production mark for passenger vehicles in 2005-06, 3 million in 2015 and the 4 million production milestone was achieved this month.

Shailesh Chandra – President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said, “As India’s home-grown automotive brand, we are delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for our passenger vehicles segment. Since its inception, Tata Motors’ commitment to introducing products that have the best-in-class safety, design and performance has brought to life the vision of our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Ratan Tata. Over the last 30 years, we have rolled out icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new benchmarks in their respective segments. Our “New Forever” range of passenger vehicles only strengthens our commitment towards our customers. In bid to become future ready we have embarked on a sustainability journey with EVs and are leading India’s journey towards sustainable transportation.”