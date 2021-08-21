हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tesla Model S spied testing on Indian roads again, launch could be around the corner

Image Source: Tesla Club India

New Delhi: Even though Tesla hasn’t announced any timeline for its entry into the Indian automobile market, the carmaker was again spied testing the Model S electric car on Indian roads. The recent testing efforts signal that Tesla is now getting all serious about an imminent launch. 

The new spy shots of the Tesla Model S have now ignited the murmurs of Tesla’s launch in the country. 

Tesla’s CEO and founder Elon Musk has been calling out the high tax rates, that India charges on the import of cars, as a major delay in the rollout of electric cars in the country. 

Following Musk, Volkswagen and Hyundai, among other global brands, also urged the government to lower the duties on the import of electric vehicles in India. 

In response, the Central government indirectly signalled that the import duty on electric vehicles could be reduced if the company promises to manufacture luxury four-wheelers in India. 

The new spy photos were shared by Tesla Club India on Twitter. In the shared photos, two completely camouflaged Tesla Model S cars were seen parked close to each other. The post suggested that the cars are parked on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, carrying Maharashtra-registered number plates. Also Read: Now you have to memorise 16-digit debit, credit card numbers, expiry, CVV: Here’s what RBI says

However, as far the launch is concerned, we don’t have any dates yet. The company has registered itself under the name Tesla Motors India. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed footwear retailer Metro Brands files IPO papers with SEBI

TeslaElon MuskTesla Model STesla India
