Tesla offered 1,000 acres of land in Gujarat, to set up plant in Mundra

Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to enter the Indian market soon and with that many states are competing with each other to provide attractive deals to get the electric vehicle company to make their base in that state.

Gujarat, being the latest entrant, has offered nearly 1,000 acres of land in Mundra on the Kutch coast to Tesla, reported The Indian Express. Meanwhile, other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka are also trying to woo the American electric vehicle company.

Despite constant efforts from all these states to bring in Tesla, the company hasn’t yet given its clarity on its base in India. The Gujarat government’s offer came after months of setting up a Tesla office in India by the registration of the firm in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took no time to say that Tesla would set up an R&D unit in Karnataka but later deleted the tweet. In February, Yediyurappa again said that Tesla would open a manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

Now, Gujarat has confirmed that it is going to offer 1,000 acres both inside and outside Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in Mundra. While talking to Express, a Gujarat government official informed that they have asked Tesla that land will not be an issue, but there is no clarity on the new unit whether it will be exports or a mix of both. The official further clarified that Tesla is still not sure if they should set up a base at a faraway place in Gujarat or stay in Bengaluru.

“There is little or no social life in Gujarat, while it is not so in Bengaluru,” the official said.

Tesla officials had four rounds of negotiations with the state government which the last one was around 8 months ago and since then there has been no update on that, said P Anbalagan, the chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

