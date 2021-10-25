THIS car comes with highest mileage, runs 260 km in 1 litre fuel

New Delhi: The world has been compelled to consider alternate fuels due to the ever-increasing prices of gasoline and diesel. Many countries, notably India, are fast transitioning to electric vehicles (EV), while others, such as Japan, have begun to use hydrogen as a fuel.

Recently, Toyota's Mirai car set a global record for the longest distance travelled on hydrogen fuel, which was later added to the Guinness World Records. The most notable characteristic of this vehicle was that it completed a 1360 km voyage after being refuelled. During this time, 5.65 kg of hydrogen were consumed. The car had a mileage of 260 km per kilogramme, according to this.

Toyota Mirai was introduced in 2016, according to the firm. This was the company's first hydrogen-fueled fuel cell electric vehicle. This vehicle is for sale in North America for a retail price. Simply put, humans will benefit greatly from the use of hydrogen fuel. However, in India, hydrogen fuel is not currently considered a viable choice.

When is Hydrogen produced in India?

The cost of producing hydrogen is actually quite high. It was not considered a viable choice because of the inflation. However, the cost of producing hydrogen is steadily decreasing thanks to new technology. In a statement, Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Petroleum, India's largest private sector petroleum business, predicted that the cost of hydrogen generation may reach one dollar per kilogramme within the next decade.

Electric Car vs Hydrogen Car

Electric vehicles have been promoted as a viable substitute for fossil fuels. However, all electric automobiles produced to date can only travel roughly 500 kilometres on a single charge. After that, the most difficult task is to set up a charging station for such vehicles. The second stumbling block is the amount of time it takes to charge these vehicles.

