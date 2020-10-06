Top 10 selling cars in India in September 2020: Maruti Suzuki continues to lead chart

The list of best-selling cars in India for the month of September 2020 is out. Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki absolutely dominated in terms of sales with the top six cars in the list belonging to the company.

We bring you a list of the top 10 best-selling cars from September 2020:

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The third-generation Swift hatchback registered sales of 22,643 unit in the month of September 2020, which is a massive 75 per cent growth compared to last year’s 12,934 units of sale. The Swift also retains its top position from August’s numbers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Climbing several ranks from August 2020’s sixth position, the Baleno hatchback registered 19,433 units of sales in the previous month. This is a 75 per cent from September 2019’s sales when it sold 11,420 units.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto garnered 18,246 unit sales last month and registered a growth of 21 per cent over September 2019’s number of 15,079 units. However, it dropped down to one position in terms of ranking despite registering profit in its sale.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR dropped down one rank from August 2020’s 13,770 unit sales by selling 17,581 units. However, this is also still an improvement of 50 per cent over last year’s numbers.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan registered 13,988 units of sales and did see an uptick on a month-on-month basis. The car, which had managed to sell 15,662 sales in September 2019, settled with a drop of 11 percent this year.

Hyundai Creta

One of the best-selling SUV in the Indian market, the Hyundai Creta occupies the sixth ranks in terms of best-selling cars in India and registered a massive jump of 82 per cent with sales of 12,325 unites last month. In September 2019, it had managed to sell only 6,641 units.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga take the seventh and ninth position in the list respectively. While Eeco managed to sell 11,220 units and registering a 13 per cent rise from last year’s 9,949 units, Ertiga stands with a sale of 9982 units, still a rise of 59 per cent.

Eeco rose from the number 10 position last month in comparison to Ertiga which retained its ninth position in the list.

Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 stays at the same eight positions with a sale of 10,385 units. This also amounts to a rise of 11 per cent over last year.

Hyundai i20 Elite

Completing the 'Top 10' list, the Hyundai i20 elite clocked in sales of 9,852 units last month. This is a slight decline of 3 per cent over September 2019' 10,141 number.

The Kia Sonet which was launched in September 2020, has managed to register 9,266 units of sales, just missing out on the top-10 list.