Toyota New Legender 4X4 Variant: Check out the key features, prices and more

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has unveiled a new 4X4 variant of its highly successful SUV, Legender. The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in 4X2 diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner.

The Legender 4X2 and 4X4 Automatic are available only in exciting Dual-Tone Color of Pearl White with Black Roof. Available in 2.8 L Diesel Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, the Legender produces Torque of 500 Nm and 204 PS of Power.

Priced at Rs 42,33,000 Toyota New Legender 4X4 Variant comes with “Sleek & Cool” design language loaded with many high-end features.

Here are the key features of the Toyota New Legender 4X4 Variant

- Catamaran Style Front & Rear Bumpers

- Sharp & Sleek Front Grille with Piano Black Accents

- 18 inch Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloy Wheels

- Split Quad-LED Headlamps with Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature

- Sequential Turn Indicators

- Dual Tone Black Roof

- Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme

- Premium 11 JBL Speakers including Subwoofer

- Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel & Console Box

- Interior Ambient Illumination (Instrument Panel, Front Door Trim, Front Foot- well areas)

- Superior Suction-based Seat Ventilation System (Front Row)

- Rear USB Port

- Kick Sensor for Power Back Door

- Wireless Smartphone Charger

