Toyota takes the crown from VW Group, becomes best-selling automaker after 5 years

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Toyota has become the best-selling auto manufacturer in the world. Toyota has reclaimed the position and has usurped Volkswagen Group which retained this for past 5 years.

According to the data released by Toyota, the company sold 9.53 million cars across the globe in the year 2020. Volkswagen sold 9.3 million units worldwide. 2020 was a difficult year for the auto sector around the world as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a huge decline as far as sales figures are concerned.

Toyota stated that "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through the comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures, and by working together with partners including suppliers and dealers."

Volkswagen Group which includes Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen and more observed 15 per cent cut in the sales and sold 9.31 million unit cars around the world. Japanese automaker Toyota's sales fell 11 per cent and despite it sold 9.53 million vehicles last year.

In 2019, the German car group had a lead by selling 10.97 million cars. Toyota sold 10.75 million cars in 2019. Toyota has its presence in US and Asian markets whereas VW Group has a great command with European and other car markets.