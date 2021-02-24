Triumph unveils 2021 Bonneville Street Twin with limited edition Gold Line trim

Triumph has unveiled the 2021 Bonneville Street Twin for the Indian market. The Bonneville 2021 is an update over its predecessor and gets cosmetic updates along with a refined powertrain. The Triumph Bonneville has always been a popular bike in premium classic modern motorcycles.

Triumph Street Twin gets a 900cc BS6 liquid-cooled two-engine which churns out 65.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm at 3,800 rpm. The BS6 engine gets four vales and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is fuel-injected and gets a multi-plate assist clutch. The tank is 12 litres. The bike will be offered in three colours which includes Matt Ironstone, Cobalt Blue, JeT Black

The bike visually gets newly added features. 2021 Triumph Bonneville gets a new brushed aluminium headlamp bracket, throttle body covers and header clamps. The motorcycle gets a revised alloy design. The motorcycle is projected towards touring and gets a better-cushioned seat for covering longer distances. The bike gets a LED light at the front and at the rear.

Triumph Bonneville Street Twin gets an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel size is 100/90-18 whereas the rear tyre is 150/70-17. The motorcycle gets tubeless tyres. The front suspension is KYB 41mm forks which are non-adjustable with cartridge damping and 120mm of travel. The rear suspension gets KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment and 120mm rear-wheel travel. The bike gets a 310mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The bike also gets switchable traction control and riding modes such as road and rain.

Triumph is going to introduce an exclusive variant of the motorcycle known as Gold Line Trim. There will be only 1000 units produced under the Gold Line Trim. The exclusive trim gets an all matte sapphire black paint scheme. It additionally gets a brand new side panel that has a street twin, a Triumph heritage hand painted logo on it. There will be a hand-painted gold lining on wheels and on side panels.

Triumph's 2021 Bonneville Street Twin will go on sale in the next few weeks and is expected to get a slight price increase over the existing model. The existing model is priced at Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom)