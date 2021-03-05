TVS Motor unveils Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with 3 ride modes, price starts at Rs 1.28 lakh

TVS Motor Company unveiled its TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle whose entry-level single-channel ABS motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi), and comes with a few “segment-first” features. Available in dual-channel ABS variant, the bike has three ride modes, adjustable suspension and levers.

The three new ride modes are Urban, Sport and Rain. The ‘Urban’ mode is suitable for everyday city riding where the engine power delivery pumps out optimum power, and controls the bike in the urban setup, with the ABS optimised for a quick response.

Meanwhile, the ‘Rain’ mode triggers the ABS to provide an early response in wet road conditions, making sure that the rider is in control of the vehicle.

Lastly, the third one ‘Sport’ is to give the maximum power and sharp acceleration from the engine, and the ABS interference is said to be the least with the highest allowable slip percentage for quicker lap times.

In terms of specifications, the bike has Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp, Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch and single-channel ABS.

The bike is available in three colour options — Pearl White, Gloss Black, and Matte Blue. For braking duties, the bike will keep using the 270mm disc at the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear wheel.

The motorcycle has 17.2bhp and 16.51Nm of peak torque in ‘Urban’ and ‘Rain’ modes and the power increases to 20.4bhp and 17.25Nm of peak torque in the Sport mode. The bike’s speed ranges between 105km/h and 127km/h.