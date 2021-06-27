हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla

Unbelievable! Tesla Supercharger station gets direct service from McDonalds

Some shop and restaurant operators near new Supercharger stations have been smartly taking advantage of the captive audience that they have for a short period. Some Tesla owners are reporting that McDonald’s is offering Tesla drivers to get orders delivered directly to their vehicle while they are charging.

Unbelievable! Tesla Supercharger station gets direct service from McDonalds
Photo Credit: Electrive

A Tesla Supercharger station is now getting direct service from a nearby McDonald’s that offers direct delivery to Tesla owners charging their electric vehicles in the US. When charging station operators open new stations, they try to build them near amenities for drivers to use when their vehicles are charging.

The report is mainly talking about restrooms, coffee shops and restaurants, Electrek reported.

On some popular routes with several charging stations, some EV owners have their preferred stations based on the amenities around them.

For example, Tesla has about 6 Supercharger stations within a one charge distance on highway 5 between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

If they have enough charge, Tesla drivers have some options on where to stop.

One of those stations is a relatively new Supercharger in Firebaugh and one of the biggest in the world with 56 stalls.

There are a few options to eat around the charging station, including a Little Caesars, a Subway, and McDonald’s:

Some shop and restaurant operators near new Supercharger stations have been smartly taking advantage of the captive audience that they have for a short period.

Some Tesla owners are reporting that McDonald’s is offering Tesla drivers to get orders delivered directly to their vehicle while they are charging.

According to the report, the fast-food restaurant put a sign up that reads: “Recharge with McDonald’s while you recharge your Tesla. Food delivered directly to your charge bay.”

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaTesla CarsTesla Supercharger stationMcDonald’s
Next
Story

Ola Electric factory’s Phase 1 near completion, scooter manufacturing to begin soon

Must Watch

PT8M54S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit dancing together