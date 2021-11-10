Upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut, Check images here

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift, that has been teased for some time now, has been leaked online ahead of debut on November 11. The updated Hyundai Creta will make its global debut at the GIIAS 2021 motor show for the Indonesian market. While the official teaser of the popular mid-size SUV reveals the design language of the car, the leaked images now reveals much more than the design, revealing the complete details of the Creta.

As per the images, the updated Creta facelift's design is inpired from the new-gen Hyundai Tucson and will be launched in India in 2022. It gets a redone front end with the new parametric grille design that will be the signature grille in new Hyundai SUVs. The grille incorporates the LED Daytime Running Lamps and gets rectangular and repositioned headlamps. The rear end gets sharper looking tail-lights and a redesigned boot lid. Overall, the facelifted Creta looks more modern and sharp.

Also read: Worst festive season in decade for India's auto industry

Inside the cabin, it is expected that the new Creta will sport the same design as the current model but with an updated list of equipment. Prominent among those are a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Hyundai Alcazar 6/7-seater SUV, 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cooled glove box, ambient lighting and an air purifier, most of which are not available in the current Creta. Some of the features are part of the top-spec Hyundai Creta Turbo model.

In terms of powertrain options, Hyundai Creta is getting a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 115hp, 144Nm output for the Indonesian market. For the Indian market though, we can expect the same set of engines which includes both NA petrol and diesel engine options and a turbo unit as well. The new Creta will also sport an Advance Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) with safety features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking.

The Hyundai Creta facelift will compete against the MG Astor, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun in India and will be priced between Rs 10 - 17 Lakh, as like the current model.

Image source

Live TV

#mute