Updated 2022 Honda Forza 125 scooter debuts at EICMA 2021 with new colour options

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has unveiled the 2022 Forza 125 premium scooter at the ongoing 2021 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy. The updated scooter now gets new colour options. Not much has changed in the updated scooter apart from few changes below the seat. While Honda doesn't sell the Forza 125 in India, it's a popular scooter in Europe, where is has sold 80,000 units till date ever since it was launched in 2015. The Honda Forza is known for its sporty design approach while being practical and comfortable and also gets ‘GT’ elements.

The MY2022 scooter is available in two new colour options, namely Pearl Falcon Grey, and Mat Pearl Pacific Blue in addition to existing colours like the Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic. In the last update, changes were made to the front and side fairing, mirrors, rear side panels and engine covers.

Design wise, it gets a larger front air duct to manage negative pressure upfront, sharp and clean lines, new spoiler-type surround below the headlight, refreshed fairing side panels among others. It gets an under seat stowage that can be partitioned to carry rain gear and bags. The USB socket replaces ACC 12V charging point, while the smart key is being used for ignition, compartment locking, and also the optional 45L smart top box.

The new Honda Forza 125 gets convenience tech features including HSTC, electric screen adjustment, USB Type-C socket, storage for two full-face helmets, LED lighting, and Smart Key functionality. The 2022 Honda Forza 125 gets City and highway riding mode where the electric screen can be controlled using the switch on the left handlebar and can be adjusted upto 180mm.

The 2022 Honda Forza 125 gets enhanced Smart Power (eSP) four-valve, water-cooled SOHC engine that delivers a max power of 15 PS @ 8,750 rpm and peak torque of 12.2 Nm @ 6,500 rpm.

With Yamaha Aerox and Aprilia SR160 making their way to India, HMSI might plan to bring the sporty scooter to India, although there has been no confirmation from the brand.

