हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
vehicle scrapping policy

Vehicle Scrapping Policy to come into force from 1st April 2022: Discard old and polluting vehicles for THESE benefits

In the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, it is proposed to have a system of incentives and disincentives to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.        

Vehicle Scrapping Policy to come into force from 1st April 2022: Discard old and polluting vehicles for THESE benefits

New Delhi: The government has issued notification on incentives and disincentives pertaining to Vehicle Scrapping Policy.

In the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, it is proposed to have a system of incentives and disincentives to nudge vehicle owners to discard old and polluting vehicles, which have higher maintenance and fuel consumption costs.        

In this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a GSR Notification, 714(E) dated 04.10.2021 in the Gazette of India, which shall come into force from the 1st day of April, 2022. 

As an incentive, there will be waiver of the fee for issue of certificate of registration for a new vehicle, purchased against the authority of the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) issued by a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility for a vehicle being scrapped.

As regards disincentives, there will be:

Increase in the fee for conducting fitness test and renewal of fitness certificate for motor vehicles more than 15 years old,

Increase in the fitness certification fee for transport vehicles more than 15 years old, and

Increase in the renewal of registration fee for personal vehicles (non transport vehicles) more than 15 years old.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
vehicle scrapping policyOld vehicles
Next
Story

Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2021: Govt announces incentives and disincentives

Must Watch

PT2M48S

A skyscraper made entirely of wood