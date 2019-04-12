Volkswagen launches Ameo Corporate edition starting at Rs 6.69 lakh

New Delhi: German car manufacturer Volkswagen on Friday announced a special ‘Ameo Corporate edition’ catering to corporate and business customers.

The Ameo Corporate edition will be available at a special introductory price starting at Rs 6.69 Lakh for the MPI Highline Plus MT variant, while the 1.5 TDI Highline Plus MT will come at Rs 7.99 Lakh.

“Exclusively designed for the Indian market, the Ameo caters to the young generation of entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that are full of energy, focused and passionate about their work. The Ameo Corporate edition equipped with segment leading features and safety elements and is built for those who are simple, modest and allow their work to speak for themselves,” Volkswagen India said in a statement.

“The made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo is carline specifically developed for the Indian market. It’s a true testament of German engineering in a compact sedan filled with segment leading features. Through the Ameo Corporate edition, we aim to offer globally renowned standards of safety, quality and fun-to-drive experience to all our customers,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.