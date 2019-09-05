close

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen launches Polo, Vento facelift 2019 at starting price of Rs 5.82 lakh

The new Polo and Vento comes with a host of exterior changes like the new sporty side skirts, new smoked tail lamps, GTI inspired honeycomb front grille and bumpers and rear bumper with diffuser.

New Delhi: German auto major Volkswagen has launched the Polo and Vento facelift version 2019 in India.

Volkswagen Polo facelift comes at at an introductory price of Rs 5.82 lakh while the Volkswagen Vento will come at 8.76 lakh.

Model Price (Rs) Price (Rs)
  Petrol Diesel
Polo 5.82 ~ 7.76 Lakh 7.34 ~ 9.31 Lakh
Polo GT TSI / GT Line 9.76 Lakh 9.88 Lakh
Vento 8.76 ~ 13.17 Lakh 9.58 ~ 14.49 Lakh
Vento GT Line 13.17 Lakh 14.49 Lakh

The new Polo and Vento now comes with a host of exterior changes like the new sporty side skirts, new smoked tail lamps, GTI inspired honeycomb front grille and bumpers and rear bumper with diffuser.

The new Polo and Vento will now be available in a brand new color ‘Sunset Red’ and a new GT Line edition featuring Black roof, GT Line side foil & fender badge, Black ORVM cap and rear spoiler.

“With this new introduction, we also offer our customers a comprehensive after-sales program that ensures a hassle-free experience. Starting 1st January 2019, all Volkswagen carlines offer standardized vehicle warranty of up to 4year/100,000 km, 4-year free roadside assistance (RSA) and three free services to our customers. Further, we also announce a 5-year standard warranty program on the diesel variants of our mass market carlines that provides a value proposition to our customers in the diesel segment,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

The new Polo and Vento is equipped with safety features which includes speed alarm, rear parking sensors, seat belt warning and dual airbags.

 

