Volkswagen Polo and Vento Turbo edition launched in India at Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen has taken a step ahead in affordability and has launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.

The new edition of cars brings a more sporty appeal to the cars at a special price point and the cars can be booked online or company’s dealerships.

The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen's 1-litre turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) technology engine with a peak power of 81kW @5000-5500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement.

The features of the car include auto climate control, front and rear fog lights, rear defogger and wiper, remote central locking, tilt and reach the adjustable steering wheel, power adjust for ORVMs, ambient lighting, a 2-DIN Bluetooth enabled audio system, cooled glovebox, and a rear parcel tray. The Vento also adds cruise control and rear AC vents.

The special edition has a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge, and sporty seat covers, and both the carlines offer the climatronic air-conditioning feature. Customers can book the Turbo edition Polo and Vento online through the Volkswagen India website besides the nearest dealerships, it added.

Volkswagen Polo Turbo edition competes with the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the recently launched Tata Altroz iTurbo. There is also the Hyundai i20 Turbo, but it sits fairly high on the price range starting at Rs 8.80 lakh. The Volkswagen Vento competes with the likes of the Skoda Rapid Rider, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota Yaris.

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said: "With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous and striking enhancements on our popular product offerings - Polo and Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers."