Warren Buffet backed China's BYD launches e6 electric MPV in India priced at Rs 29.15 lakh

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD, announced the launch of the e6 MPV, which will be available for the Indian B2B segment. The BYD e6 would be available in cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,960,000 inclusive of 7kW charger, and Rs 2,915,000 exclusive of 7kW charger for the B2B market.

The BYD e6 comes with LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps on the outside. Inside are the leather seats and a 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats. A 10.1-inch rotatable touch screen with Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity, CN95 Air filtration system with a medical-grade face mask level of air purification is available inside the cabin.

The BYD e6 is equipped with the 71.7 kWh Blade Battery and a WLTC (city) range of 520km and a WLTC (combined) range of 415km with just a single charge. The 70kWh electric motor offers a torque of 180 Nm and a top speed of 130km/h. This new generation lithium iron phosphate battery has set benchmarks in terms of reliability, safety, performance, and power density, sayd BYD. It has been tested in harsh conditions such as crushing, bending, heating in a furnace to 300°C, and overcharging by 260%, no fires or explosions have resulted.

The All-New e6 also comes with a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 kms (whichever is earlier), battery cell warranty of 8 Years/500,000 kms (whichever is earlier), and a traction motor warranty of 8 Years/150,000 kms. It gets a large boot space of 580 L, which is the largest in the Indian MPV category.

In terms of charging, the DC fast charging technology can support a charge from 30% to 80% within 35 minutes. It also also equipped with Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent brake control system which is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2km/h. With driver’s side and front passenger seat airbags, the vehicle also features speed sensing automatic locking and a rearview camera with distance scale line.

Speaking on the launch of the new model, Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said that “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market. We have also focused on improving the driving experience with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features. The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India’s EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future.”

