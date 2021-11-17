Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched in India with a unibody seat variant, Priced at Rs 1.57 lakh for Racing Blue colour

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd has launched a new ‘Unibody Seat’ variant for the YZF-R15 V3.0. The new YZF-R15S V3 (Unibody Seat) variant will be sold alongside the YZF-R15 V4 model and is priced at Rs 157,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant is available in Racing Blue colour. As for the R15 V4 model, it is available at a starting price of Rs 1,70,800 (ex-showroom) and also gets top-spec Monster Energy MotoGP Edition colour.

The R15S V3 variant is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm; with a torque output of 14.1 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It will continue to feature a Multi Function LCD Instrument Cluster with Gear Shift Indicator, Dual Channel ABS, Assist & Slipper Clutch, Side stand with engine cut-off Switch, Deltabox Frame, Aluminium Swingarm, and a 140/70-R17 Radial Rear Tyre.

Speaking on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident.”

