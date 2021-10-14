Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 4 cars nominated for Sedan of the Year

New Delhi: Zee Digital is all set to honour the top cars and carmakers in the Indian automobile industry in its upcoming Auto Awards 2021. Top cars in various categories will stand a chance to win the awards in categories such as sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, electric vehicles, among other categories on October 29.

Currently, four cars have been nominated for the top Sedan car of the year category at the Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021. These four car includes Skoda Octavia, Honda Amaze, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Skoda Octavia

2021 Skoda Octavia was launched in India early this year after a delay, courtesy of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Skoda Octavia is priced at Rs 25.99 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price goes up to Rs 28.99 lakh for the Laurin and Klement (L&K) model. The 2021 Skoda Octavia is powered by a sole 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine is capable of producing a power of 190hp and a torque of 320Nm. The engine of its predecessor could only generate power of 143hp.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian automobile market. The company aso recently launched the exclusive editions of two popular family sedan Honda Amaze. The new Amaze is powered by a powerful 1.2 Litres i-VTEC petrol engine allowing customers to enjoy 66 kW [90 ps] @ 6000 rpm of power in the manual transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5 Litres i-DTEC engine also achieves high performance with increased refinement and delivers max power of 73 kW [100ps] @ 3600 in the manual transmission.

Honda City

The new Honda City is a smartly styled car that packs a wide, upper-grill in the front presents the signature Honda Solid Wing Face. The bold front with the integration of Full LED Headlamps adds to the looks of the car. In the rear, the Z-shaped 3D Wrap Around LED Tail Lamps with Uniform Edge Light & LED Side Marker Lights continue to highlight the sleek design of the car. The car is powered by 1.5 Litres i-VTEC DOHC with Variable Timing Control (VTC) capable of delivering 89 kW (121 ps) and 145 Nm torque, with quicker torque increase at lower engine speed.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna is one of the sporty, premium sedans in the segment. The BS6 Verna is currently selling in three engine options --1.5L MPI Petrol Engine, 1.5L CRDi Diesel Engine and 1.01L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Engine. Some of the most popular features of Verna are Smart Trunk, Paddle Shifters, Wireless Phone Charger, Electric Sunroof.

