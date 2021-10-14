Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5 cars nominated for Car of the Year

New Delhi: Zee Digital is going to honour top car makers across several categories in its upcoming Auto Awards 2021. The Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021 will be given to top cars, sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, electric vehicles and a host of other categories on October 29.

One of the most important category for the Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021 is the Car of the Year awards. For this five cars have been nominated which include -- Mahindra XUV700, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Astor.

Mahindra XUV700

Home-grown auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rolled out its much-awaited all-new SUV --the Mahindra XUV700 in August this year. The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. Mahindra XUV700 has been priced starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) and Rs 12.99 lakh for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-Seater) (Ex-showroom, all India).

Nissan Magnite

Nissan India launched its much awaited SUV –the all-new Nissan Magnite which is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market in December 2020. The all-new Nissan Magnite was available at a special introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for base 1.0L B4D Petrol MT. The price of the variant is now Rs 5.49 lakh. while it goes upto Rs 7.55 lakh for the top Petrol trim. The base 1.0L HRA0 Turbo Petrol MT starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and goes upto Rs 8.45 lakh for the top end. The 1.0L HRA0 Turbo Petrol CVT base variant will start at Rs 7.89 lakh and will go upto Rs 9.35 lakh for the top trim. The all-new Nissan Magnite is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar was launched in India after a slight delay due the COVID-19 pandemic. In June this year, Hyundai rolled out the SUV at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Alcazar’s top model is launched at Rs 19.99 lakh (lakh). Hyundai has launched three variants of Alcazar: Prestige, Platinum and Signature. According to Hyundai, the company has received an almost equal number of bookings for all three variants. Hyundai Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine can generate a maximum power output of 157 hp and a maximum torque of 191 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel motor can generate maximum power and peak torque of 113 hp and 250 Nm.

Tata Safari

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors in September announced the launch of its flagship model Safari priced at Rs 21.89 lakh. The Safari Gold Edition comes in two colours — The White Gold and The Black Gold. It was also be showcased at the second leg of the VIVO IPL 2021. In terms of features, the car has leather seats with ventilation on both the first and second rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi.

MG Astor

MG Astor SUV is the latest entrant in the Indian SUV space. MG Motor India launched the mid-size SUV MG Astor this week (October 2021) with India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, at a special introductory price of Rs. 9.78 Lakh. Bookings will open on October 21, 2021 and deliveries will commence in November 2021. Customers can choose between variants starting from Style, going up to Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp. Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features will be available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.

