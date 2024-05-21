40 Flamingos Found Dead in Mumbai After Collision With Emirates Aircraft

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, at least 40 flamingos were found dead in the Ghatkopar area after being struck by an incoming Emirates aircraft. The incident occurred on Monday night when flight EK-508, arriving from Dubai, collided with a flock of flamingos above the Pant Nagar area near Laxmi Nagar. Despite the collision, the flight, carrying around 310 passengers, landed safely at Mumbai airport at approximately 9:15 p.m. No bird carcasses were found on the airport runway.

The return flight, EK-509, bound for Dubai, was cancelled later that night as the aircraft was grounded for a thorough inspection. This disruption left several passengers stranded at Mumbai airport, with Emirates providing accommodation as per procedure. The return flight is now scheduled to depart on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The Maharashtra Forest Department has launched an investigation into the incident. Officials have collected samples from the site where the flamingo carcasses were discovered. Additionally, a team from the forest department will record the statement of the pilot who reported the bird hit. According to the reports, SV Ramarao, the Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, stated, "Our team is on the ground and a full-scale investigation has been launched to find out the cause of death of the flamingos. We will also record the statement of the pilot who informed about the bird hit."

The dead flamingos have been sent for post-mortem examination. This incident highlights the growing concerns regarding bird strikes in aviation and their impact on wildlife.