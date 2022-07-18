NewsAviation
About 500 flights cancelled in Italy due to four-hour aviation strike, airport staff demands better pay

About 500 flights were canceled in Italy as employees went on a four-hour aviation strike demanding better pay and working conditions, reports AP. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
  • 500 flights were cancelled in Italy on July 17
  • Employees went on a four-hour aviation strike
  • Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions

About 500 flights were scrapped in Italy on July 17 because of four-hour walkouts involving employees of low-cost airlines as well as air traffic controllers on a peak vacation day. The Italian transport ministry said the strikes were called by workers for Ryanair, EasyJet, and Volotea airlines. 

A union official, Fabrizio Cuscito, told Italian state TV that some 500 flights were scrapped. Airline workers are seeking better pay as well as improved working conditions, including meals on long shifts, he said. 

That strike began at 2 pm. (1200 GMT), while the air traffic controllers' walkout, which also lasted four hours, started an hour earlier. Compared to airports in other Western European countries, Italy’s airports have experienced less chaos this summer. 

Also read: Pradhaan Air’s first converted A320 cargo plane “Pehalwan” arrives at Delhi Airport: WATCH video

That’s because in large part when the Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed travel, many airline and airport workers in Italy received government benefits while not working, instead of losing their jobs, as frequently happened in other countries. When travel demand surged this summer, many airlines and airports couldn't hire enough workers fast enough to serve the customers.

(With inputs from AP)

