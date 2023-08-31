Abu Dhabi Airport’s New Terminal-A Building To Get Operational From November

Abu Dhabi Airports has announced the forthcoming opening of its state-of-the-art new terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Known as Midfield Terminal Building during the construction phase, 'Terminal A' is scheduled to begin operations in early November 2023. The opening will mark a significant milestone for the emirate that has the potential to transform the local aviation ecosystem, strengthen Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a destination of choice for travellers, and further boost its position as a global hub for trade and business.

Covering 742,000 square meters of built-up area, Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport's passenger and cargo capacity. Once operational, the new terminal will accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year, be able to process 11,000 travellers per hour and operate 79 aircraft at any given time.

The imposing and memorable architecture of Terminal A has won international design awards and adds an architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi's cityscape. Blending modern, lightweight aesthetics with functional brilliance, the building's glass exterior maximises natural light while creating a monumental civic space inside the terminal.



In line with the UAE's sustainability aspirations and targets, the building features energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems and has incorporated sustainable materials in its construction.

As a major step towards realising Abu Dhabi Airport's commitment to limiting its operational carbon footprint, a fully integrated solar photovoltaic system has been installed on the roof of Terminal A's car park, which currently powers a three-megawatt (MW) plant that is saving nearly 5,300t of CO₂ annually.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “As Abu Dhabi's new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to support the emirate's sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi's 55-year aviation history.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Terminal A exemplifies our commitment to excellence and offering exceptional services that meet the evolving priorities of today's travellers. Through leveraging the latest technologies, Abu Dhabi's reimagined airport experience will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity, interactions, business, trade and tourism, all of which are essential elements in strengthening Abu Dhabi's position on the world stage.”