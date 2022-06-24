Go First airways recently landed into trouble with passengers during its flight after the air conditioning system on the aircraft stopped working. The incident took place on flight number G8 2316, taking the passengers from Dehradun to Bombay. The video of the passengers complaining about the flight's air conditioner was shared on social media, where a female passenger can be seen sharing the details of the flight and the condition of her co-passengers because of the failed air conditioning system.

The video of the incident was shared on social media by a user named Roshni Walia with the caption saying, "Go First Airways G8 2316 was one of the worst experiences! With Ac’s not working & a full flight, suffocation-struck passengers, had no way out, sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing. 3 ppl fainted, a chemo patient couldn’t even breathe."

@GoFirstairways G8 2316 was one of the worst experiences!With Ac’s not working & a full flight,suffocation struck passengers had no way out,sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing.3 ppl fainted,a chemo patient couldn’t even breathe.#complaint pic.twitter.com/mqjFiiQHKF — Roshni Walia (@roshniwalia2001) June 14, 2022

Moreover, in the video, a passenger can be seen helping a distressed passenger to walk down the aisle and later on helping her get some air using paper. There are other travelers as well behind the sick woman to help her move. The woman later in the video tells about the problems they are facing on the flight.

The woman in the video tells that they had a cancer patient on board whose husband claims that she was feeling claustrophobic because of the failed air conditioners. Furthermore, she says that the airlines should have never taken off the plane if the ACs were not working; she adds by saying that it's "a disgrace on the entire system."

Taking note of the problem, Go First Airways replied to the post with the video and told the passengers to share the details of the flight so they can take a look into the matter. Go First Airways, in the tweet, said, "Hi, we thank you for reaching out to us, and we are with you in your time of need. Kindly share your PNR, contact number, and email ID via DM so our team can take a look."