Aeroflot

Aeroflot to resume flights to Armenia with Russian-made SSJ100 planes from THIS date

Aeroflot flights to Armenia will resume on March 22, 2022 and use domestically-produced Sukhoi SuperJet 100 planes, airline officials said. 

Image for representation

On March 15, Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot said it will resume flight operations to Armenia starting March 22. As per officials, the airlines will operate Russian-made SSJ100 planes.

"Aeroflot is opening ticket sales for daily regular flights to Yerevan. Aeroflot flights to Armenia will resume on March 22, 2022, and use domestically-produced Sukhoi SuperJet 100 planes," the carrier said. 

Aeroflot also resumed flights to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan on March 14 and will resume flights to Baku on March 21. Some countries that have sanctioned Russia over Ukraine have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain planes of Russian carriers registered and leased abroad.

Also read: Playing Indian music inside aircrafts and airports not mandatory: MoS VK Singh

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that airlines with aircraft in foreign registries suspend international flights on March 6 and Russia-bound flights from abroad on March 8. 

Aeroflot suspended all flights abroad on March 8, except for those to Minsk, due to the risks that its planes may be detained abroad as part of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. 

Aeroflot then said, "To reduce risks for passengers of inability to use return flights to Russia  Aeroflot, starting from 6 March, will stop admitting on international flights passengers holding return tickets with the return segment to Russia dated after 8 March 2022. Passengers of international flights holding one-way tickets with departure from Russia will be admitted for carriage until the moment of flights suspension."

(With inputs from agencies)

