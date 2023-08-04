Agitated Lufthansa Pilot Draws 24 Km Long Giant Penis In Sky: Here's Why?

A mischievous Lufthansa pilot flying from Frankfurt to Sicily on July 28 made a 24 km long penis-shaped loop in the sky. As per reports, the aviator was asked to divert the plant to Malta while he prepared for his landing in Sicily. As per New York Post's report, the pilot got agitated because of the changes in his schedule and drew a penis in the sky over the ocean near Catania.

The changes for Sicilian city-bound were conveyed to the pilot while he was on his journey. At the time, he was told that the plant could not land at the Fontanarossa airport because of the changes in the schedule. The aforementioned changes were made in the operations because of a terminal fire in July, as per La Repubblica's report.

As per the flight tracking website. Flightradar 24's data, upon the diversion request, the pilot stalled in the sky over and flew past Catania. During his 16 minutes of time in the air, the pilot flew in a distinct loop creating a penis-like shape in the sea off the eastern coast of Sicily.

Following this, the Lufthansa aircraft retraced its route and continued back to Malta. After around 35 minutes of flight, the plane landed as per Flightradar24's data. It is to be noted that it was not determined if the flight path to create the shape was intentional or not.

As per Business Insider's report, a spokesperson of the airline said, "Therefore, the captain had to fly a holding and made the approach again, but without success. He then flew to Malta, refueled, and approached Catania from a different direction."

It is to be noted that this is not one of a kind incident. There have been multiple such incidents in the past when aviators took a phallic flight path. Earlier, an American military aircraft was reported to draw a penis-like shape while maneuvering over the sky over Russia's base in Moscow.