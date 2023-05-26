Agitated SpiceJet Passengers Create Ruckus At Patna Airport Over Flight Delay

Agitated passengers created ruckus at the Patna airport after a SpiceJet flight was delayed, said officials here on Friday. The passengers, who were scheduled to fly to Delhi on Thursday, waited for the entire night and finally the flight was available in the morning hours of Friday. The Patna-bound SG 471 from New Delhi was diverted to Varanasi airport on Thursday evening. The airline company claimed that the flight could not land at the Patna airport due to bad weather. Hence, it was diverted to Varanasi.

The same flight had to return from Patna to Delhi. The flight was scheduled to depart from the Patna airport at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. The airlines company informed the passengers that the flight was delayed for four hours and it will depart at 8.30 p.m. Accordingly, the passengers reached Patna airport at 6.30 p.m., but the flight did not reach.

The airlines finally informed the passengers at 10.15 p.m. that the flight was not coming to Patna in the night and hence it would be available on Friday morning. Following the development, the passengers present at the airport created ruckus at the counter of SpiceJet. Some returned home but the majority stayed at the airport for the entire night.

The passengers claimed that the weather of Patna was clean, still the airline company diverted the SG 471 flight to Varanasi.