Runway

Ahmedabad Airport makes record, completes 3.5 km runway in 75 days

The recarpenting work on 3.5 km Ahmedabad international airport runway was completed within 75 days, making a national record. 

The Ahmedabad international airport makes a national record as it completes recarpeting work on a 3.5 km runway in just 75 days. The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the operator of Ahmedabad international airport said the runway was completed much ahead of the scheduled time. 

This duration is an all-time best among brownfield runways in India, the airport operator said in a release. AAHL took over the management of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad in November 2020. 

"However, in keeping with the brand's continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the Adani Group had reset the target to 90 days by increasing the resources," it mentioned.

The challenge of runway recarpeting without impacting the operations of scheduled flights was tackled by using only nine hours of NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) daily. During the 75 days it took to complete the project, SVPIA kept the runway open daily for 160 flights on an average during the remaining 15 hours of the day, AAHL said.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting from November 10, 2021. However, to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the target was reset at 90 days by increasing the resources. Subsequently, the team completed the work in just 75 days, it said. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the SVP International Airport used to handle over 200 flights daily. 

(With inputs from PTI)

