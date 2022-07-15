NewsAviation
Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport, develops hydraulic failure

A full emergency was declared at Cochin International Airport Limited after an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport, develops hydraulic failure

After an incident of hydraulic failure was reported from an inbound Air Arabia flight from Sharjah, a full emergency was declared at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on July 15. All passengers and crew were safe. 

CIAL, in a communication sent to the media, said Air Arabia G9- 426 which was supposed to land at 19:13 hrs here reported a hydraulic failure following which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

"Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 19:29 hrs," CIAL said, adding that only towing was required and the emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of one hour and 50 minutes.

CIAL said that all, including 222 passengers and seven crew members were safe. However, there was no immediate response from the airline.

(With inputs from PTI)

