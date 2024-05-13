Air India Express Crew Resumes Duty; Services To Normalise By Tuesday: Report



Air India Express, a subsidiary of the Tata Group-owned airline, faced disruptions in its flight operations recently due to a strike by cabin crew members. Notably, more than 80 flights were cancelled. However, the cabin crew members have returned back to work and the airline will resume its normalised flight operation services soon.

According to a report by PTI, the strike was called off following a conciliation meeting with the chief labour commissioner in Delhi. Representatives from the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) and the airline attended the meeting, resulting in the withdrawal of termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew members. Subsequently, all cabin crew members who reported sick during the strike have returned to duty by May 11, 2024.

Service Restoration

The Air India Express cancelled 20 flights on Sunday. The airline is expected to resume full normalcy by Tuesday, May 14. Notably, the airline operates approximately 380 services daily across domestic and international routes.

After major flight disruptions, Air India Express issued an apology to affected passengers and urged those with upcoming flights to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The airline expressed its commitment to swiftly restore its flight schedule and fulfill its obligations to passengers.