Air India Express Pilot 'Feels Uneasy' During Landing, Seeks Airport Assistance

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram requested assistance from this airport after the pilot encountered an issue during landing,. The 148 passengers safely disembarked after the jet touched down, the source added. The plane was then hauled to the flight hangar.

"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.

Also read: Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Returns to Airport Due to Cabin 'Pressurisation Alert'

After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

With PTI Inputs