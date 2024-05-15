Air India Express Operations Return To Normal After Major Flight Disruptions



After almost a week-long strike, Air India Express has finally returned back to normal operations. Last week, Air India Express faced disruptions due to a cabin crew strike, resulting in the cancellation of several flights. According to the Air India Express officials, the operations of the airline have nearly returned to normal and no flight cancellations have been reported.

The strike was prompted by alleged mismanagement issues within the airline, leading to a section of the cabin crew reporting sick.

Strike Resolution

The cabin crew strike, which commenced last Thursday, was resolved following a conciliation meeting facilitated by the chief labour commissioner in Delhi. During this meeting, the Tata Group-owned carrier also retracted termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew members.

Protest Reasons

The strike was a response to alleged mismanagement grievances raised by the cabin crew. However, after the meeting and withdrawal of termination letters, the strike was called off, bringing an end to disruptions that had affected hundreds of flights. The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) confirmed that all sick-reported cabin crew members had resumed duty by May 11, 2024, and there were no subsequent delays attributed to the cabin crew.