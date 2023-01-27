Air India Express Unveils New Tail Art for Boeing 737 Aircraft Created at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

A brand-new tail art created at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and installed on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-AXN has been unveiled by the Air India Express. A parallel history across the planes of memory is depicted in the 25-foot-long tail art, which is an adaptation of an original acrylic painting by artist G.S. Smitha. The painting recreates multi-coloured landscapes populated by chameleons, grasshoppers, microorganisms, and aquatic species.

According to sources, the metaphysical painting simultaneously reveals the enigma of tiny creatures and the enormity of hills and flowerbeds. The unveiling event took place at a hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the occasion of Republic day.

Also read: Air India Finalising 'Historic' Order of New Aircraft, Says Tata Airline CEO

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, State Minister of Public Works and Tourism who unveiled it, said back in 1935, Mr Tata`s first plane landed in this very Thiruvananthapuram international airport, and we have seen many such milestones in Kerala.

Mr Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express & President, Air Asia India; Mr Bose Krishnamachari President, Kochi Biennale Foundation & Director, Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Artist Ms Smitha G S attended.



(2/3) pic.twitter.com/K20JQRrBXm January 26, 2023

"The vibrant tail art that carries the culture of India and this unique partnership between Air India Express and Kochi Biennale shows their commitment to art and culture," said Riyas.

The 5th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022, will continue till April 2023. It`s Asia`s largest contemporary art festival, and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said, "Kochi - Muziriz Biennale has emerged as one of its kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by Biennale on our aircraft, we take the spirit of Biennale to the overseas. I am sure this will go a long way strengthening the tourism potential of this art event."

With IANS Inputs