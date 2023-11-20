trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690382
NewsAviation
AIR TRAFFIC

Air Traffic Records New High With Over 4.5 Lakh Flyers And 5,958 Flights On Nov 19

India's domestic air traffic hits consecutive highs with 456,910 passengers on Sunday and 456,748 on Saturday, showcasing post-Covid aviation's inspiring turnaround.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Air Traffic Records New High With Over 4.5 Lakh Flyers And 5,958 Flights On Nov 19

The domestic air traffic touched a new high on Sunday as airlines carried 4,56,910 passengers, marking two "consecutive days of historic numbers". On Saturday also, the air traffic number reached a new high of 4,56,748 passengers, according to official data. "Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Monday.

There were 4,56,910 domestic air passengers and 5,958 flight movements on Sunday (November 19). The count was much higher than the 3,93,391 passengers and 5,506 flight movements recorded on November 19 last year.

Sharing the record numbers, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said there is no stopping the country from becoming the world's largest aviation market.

Also Read - UFO Sighting In Imphal Affects Flight Operations For Few Hours At BTI Airport

"The josh is high-est sir! India's air passenger traffic breaks the previous day's record, thus marking two consecutive days of historic numbers. More than a feat for the aviation industry, it is a collective achievement for the people of India.

"With this, there is no stopping us from becoming the world's largest aviation market!," he said in a post on X.

It was also the highest post-Covid air traffic for two consecutive days.

India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world and domestic air passenger traffic registered an annual growth of nearly 11 per cent to 1.26 crore in October.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday said it recorded passenger traffic of more than 4.25 million in October, an 18 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period.

"International passengers at CSMIA alone witnessed a strong 20 per cent growth with more than 1.14 million passengers travelling, in comparison to 0.94 million same period last year," it said in a release.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market