AirAsia Completes Pune-Delhi Flight With Sustainable Fuel, Hardeep Puri Receives Passengers

Air Asia India said in a statement that the use of indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel is a small but important step towards the modernisation of the fleet and the goal of net-zero emissions in 2050.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri received the crew and passengers of the first flight operated using indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by Air Asia India. The flight operated by AIX Connect completed its journey from Pune to Delhi using the SAF. It is to be noted that the aircraft used fuel blended with 1 percent of SAF. This type of fuel is being used in the aviation sector to reduce the emissions from the aircraft and make it more environmentally friendly.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his statement, "Today, I received crew and passengers who took the first commercial passenger flight from Pune to Delhi powered by indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), It’s the beginning of a new chapter in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Today we have started with 1% blending of SAF in one flight, which will be taken to 1% in all flights by mid-2025."

The use of sustainable aviation fuel is increasing across the world among various airlines. Beginning the use of SAF, Vistara became the first Indian airline to operate a commercial, domestic flight with environment-friendly fuel. The full-service carrier used a brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft completed its journey between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Boeing aircraft used a blend of 17 percent SAF with 83 percent conventional fuel.

