AirAsia India's Bengaluru-bound flight aborts take off last minute at Pune Airport

As per a passenger, an Air Asia India Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted take off after rolling on RWY 28 at almost 50 knots and went back to the apron.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AirAsia India's Bengaluru-bound flight aborts take off last minute at Pune Airport

A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight from Pune aborted take off at the last minute on Sunday due to a technical issue. The number of passengers on board the A320 aircraft was not known. AirAsia India in a statement confirmed that its Bengaluru flight from Pune returned to bay owing to a technical issue. Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron."

"AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson, however, did not share any other details.

Recently, an IndiGo flight 6E-2131 from Delhi to Bangalore suffered an engine stall while takeoff roll at the Delhi Airport. The pilot decided to abort the takeoff after the plane suffered a technical malfunction on the runway just ahead of the takeoff.

While the initial report stated that the plane was grounded due to a suspected spark in the aircraft, IndiGo later stated that the engine stalled during the takeoff roll and hence returned to the bay.

However, videos made by various passengers revealed that the engine actually caught fire while taking off. A passenger on his Twitter account wrote, "I pray everything will be fine."

With agencies inputs

