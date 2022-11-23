Airbus Beluga makes first appearance at Mumbai airport, whale-shaped aircraft leaves passengers awestruck

Airbus Beluga, the whale-shaped super transporter aircraft made its grand appearance at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) the world’s largest aircraft made its first appearance in Mumbai on November 22 leaving people including airport staff and passengers awestruck. The images of one of the largest aircraft have surfaced all over the internet and have left netizens stunned. One of the qualities of this super transporter is that it is whale shaped and stands out in the sky as it feels like a whale has taken over the skies. This aircraft has not only become the center of attraction amongst air travelers due to its large size but is unique in itself.

The name Airbus 'Beluga' comes from the Beluga whale. The Airbus Beluga is used to transport big and heavy objects such as vehicles and different space programs. The large aircraft have been witnessing additional demand.

The images of Airbus Beluga landing at the CSMIA were shared by the airport’s official Twitter handle. “Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official ! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.” the tweet read.

Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.#GatewayToGoodness #Beluga #Aviation #PlaneSpotting #AviationDaily #Airbus pic.twitter.com/T4W1OCkduG — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) November 22, 2022

Further, on November 20, the whale-shaped super transporter Airbus Beluga landed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Kolkata airport took to Twitter to share the news amongst the netizens along with pictures of one of the world's largest planes.