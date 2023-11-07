Airbus Expands Manufacturing Hub In India, Signs Contract With Local Suppliers

In a significant development that aligns with the Government of India's 'AatmaNirbharBharat' vision, Airbus, the global aerospace giant, has taken a giant stride in promoting indigenous manufacturing by entering into new contracts with several India-based suppliers. These contracts are aimed at manufacturing critical components for Airbus' commercial aircraft, including the A320neo, A330neo, and A350 programs.

This strategic move not only boosts the 'Make in India' initiative but also strengthens India's position in the global aviation ecosystem. Airbus has signed contracts with four renowned Indian aerospace companies: Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner, and Mahindra Aerospace.

These suppliers will provide airframe and wing parts essential for Airbus' commercial aircraft programs. This collaboration supports Airbus in expanding its commercial aircraft production globally while enhancing India's capabilities and capacities across various aerospace technologies, such as sheet metal, machining, and extrusion profiles.

Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, emphasized the significance of 'Make in India' in Airbus's strategy.

He stated, "Make in India is at the core of Airbus' strategy in India. We are proud that we are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations. This commitment underlines Airbus's long-term vision of making India a strategic resource hub for human capital and aerospace components and services."

Airbus has extended its partnership with Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner, and Mahindra Aerospace, all of which are trusted Airbus partners in India, known for their technical expertise and operational excellence.

Earlier this year, Tata Advanced Systems was allocated the manufacturing of cargo and bulk cargo doors for the A320neo family, further cementing Airbus's commitment to local manufacturing.

These contracts mark a significant step forward in Airbus's existing engagement with India. The company already procures components and services worth $750 million annually from Indian suppliers.

With the latest contracts in place, this figure is set to rise significantly. Currently, every Airbus commercial aircraft incorporates components and technologies manufactured in India.

When considering the entire supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India, a number projected to increase to approximately 15,000 by 2025. Airbus's commitment to 'Make in India' is not only a boost for the country's aerospace industry but also a testament to the nation's growing capabilities in high-tech manufacturing.

These partnerships hold the potential to further position India as a key player in the global aerospace market, aligning perfectly with the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' vision, where self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing are at the forefront of economic growth and development.

Airbus's continued investment and collaboration with Indian suppliers underscore the company's confidence in India's potential to be a significant contributor to the global aerospace supply chain.