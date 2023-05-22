topStoriesenglish2611487
NewsAviation
AIRLINE

Airline Weighs Woman 'Like Baggage' Before Flight; Internet Is Divided

The viral video of the female passenger being weighed on a luggage scale has divided the internet into people who support the airline and the ones who stand against it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Airline Weighs Woman 'Like Baggage' Before Flight; Internet Is Divided

An airline passenger shared the story of a humiliating situation her co-passenger had to face at an airport when she was asked to get on a weighing scale at the airport. The passenger got into the situation because of confusion about her weight. Meanwhile, the whole incident was caught on camera and was shared on Tiktok. Since then, the video has been shared on multiple social media platforms and is gaining a lot of attention on the internet.

Sharing the video clip on Tiktok, the user narrated the story. She informed that the female passenger was asked to get on a baggage weighing scale because of confusion regarding her weight. She claimed to weigh 138 lbs (around 58 kg), but as per reports, the airline staff refused to believe her claim.

Also read: Lack Of Strict Rules Resulting In Increased Unruly Passenger Behaviour On Flights

The video's caption on social media said, "The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs." She further adds, "It’s a tiny plane, so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons."

The March-dated video has recently resurfaced online as a number of plus-sized influencers have called for airlines to be more inclusive. It has received more than 1.6 million views on TikTok, according to The New York Post.

The widely shared article generated discussion on social media, with some supporting the airline and others arguing that it was improper to choose one passenger to weigh.

Earlier, another plus-sized influencer shared a video online (now deleted) claiming that she had to walk sideways on the plane's aisle. She further demanded the size of the aisle should be increased and called it discriminatory against such passengers. However, the influencer received backlash from social media, with many users advising her to avoid flying.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818