Airline Weighs Woman 'Like Baggage' Before Flight; Internet Is Divided

An airline passenger shared the story of a humiliating situation her co-passenger had to face at an airport when she was asked to get on a weighing scale at the airport. The passenger got into the situation because of confusion about her weight. Meanwhile, the whole incident was caught on camera and was shared on Tiktok. Since then, the video has been shared on multiple social media platforms and is gaining a lot of attention on the internet.

Sharing the video clip on Tiktok, the user narrated the story. She informed that the female passenger was asked to get on a baggage weighing scale because of confusion regarding her weight. She claimed to weigh 138 lbs (around 58 kg), but as per reports, the airline staff refused to believe her claim.

The video's caption on social media said, "The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs." She further adds, "It’s a tiny plane, so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons."

The March-dated video has recently resurfaced online as a number of plus-sized influencers have called for airlines to be more inclusive. It has received more than 1.6 million views on TikTok, according to The New York Post.

The widely shared article generated discussion on social media, with some supporting the airline and others arguing that it was improper to choose one passenger to weigh.

Earlier, another plus-sized influencer shared a video online (now deleted) claiming that she had to walk sideways on the plane's aisle. She further demanded the size of the aisle should be increased and called it discriminatory against such passengers. However, the influencer received backlash from social media, with many users advising her to avoid flying.