Aviation

Airlines charging extra for on-spot boarding at airport, Aviation Minister Scindia to examine rule

Replying to a consumer's plea on Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he will examine the extra charges by the airlines for the passengers such as charges for boarding cards.

Airlines charging extra for on-spot boarding at airport, Aviation Minister Scindia to examine rule
Image for representation

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, has promised to look into the issue of travellers being charged extra for issuing boarding cards at the airport. Scindia's remarks came after a passenger claimed on Twitter that SpiceJet had implemented a new policy in which the airline charges extra for providing boarding passes at the check-in counter.

"New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check-in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer In a restaurant that if you want to eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what`s consumer forum doing!@flyspicejet." a passenger Dr Neeti Shikha tweeted.

Many Indian airlines already charge passengers a fee to obtain boarding tickets at check-in counters. With the commencement of the pandemic, when the government made web check-in required for travellers, airlines aggressively used this technique. Shikha added how can an airline charge a consumer extra for a ticket that one has already paid for.

Also read: Jet Airways to have best app, website among Indian airlines, says CEO ahead of proving flights

Recently, Scindia had taken cognisance of another airport incident where he had said that he will investigate the alleged mistreatment by an IndiGo staff of a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport.

On May 7, an IndiGo manager reportedly did not allow a specially-abled child to boarding a flight. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from IndiGo over the incident.

With inputs from IANS

