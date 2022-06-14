The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set forth the requirements in the event that a passenger with a valid ticket and who has arrived on time is denied boarding. The DGCA has published a statement in response to the circumstances. According to the DGCA in an official statement, if an airline is able to arrange an alternate trip for the aforementioned passenger within an hour, no compensation needs to be paid to the passenger.

However, if the airline is able to provide the alternate arrangement within the next 24 hours, compensation up to Rs 10,000 is prescribed, it said. It further said that compensation up to Rs 20,000 is laid down for anything beyond 24 hours."Our stipulations on the subject are in sync with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and similar regulations are followed globally to accord appropriate respect to passenger rights," the statement read.

Recently, DGCA issued strict instructions to all domestic Airlines to abide by the said regulation in letter and spirit. "After that, a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation is not being followed, and therefore, a show-cause notice was issued to the Airline, and also a personal hearing was afforded," it said."It appears that the Airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody`s guess.

To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the SCN, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs," the DGCA added.

