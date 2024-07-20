Advertisement
Airport Systems Working Normally: Aviation Ministry On Microsoft Outage

On Friday, hundreds of flights including those by Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were delayed and several were cancelled due to the Windows outage.

|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 12:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
Microsoft Outage: The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday that airline systems across airports in India have resumed operations normally after a mega Microsoft Windows outage hit systems globally. According to the Ministry, travel adjustments and refund processes are being taken care of, as it constantly monitors the situation at the airports.

“Since 3 am, Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now,” the Ministry said in an update.  “There is a backlog because of disruptions yesterday, and it is getting cleared gradually. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved,” the statement read.

On Friday, hundreds of flights including those by Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were delayed and several were cancelled due to the Windows outage. At the Delhi Airport, more than 400 flights were delayed and over 50 were cancelled, as per data by flightradar24.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo experienced delays and cancellations of its flights. It activated ‘war rooms’ at 4 metro airports to manage operations. Other airlines, including Akasa and SpiceJet, also reported disruptions in flight operations. SpiceJet said its operations were up and running smoothly after the resolution of the technical outage.

