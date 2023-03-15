Akasa Air Adds Bagdogra, Bhubaneshwar To Its Network; Now Connects 16 Cities

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has announced the addition of Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bhubaneshwar in Odisha as its 15th and 16th destination respectively. The airline will operate flights between Pune-Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar from 17th April 2023 with a total of 14 weekly flights. The airline will also operate non-stop daily flights between Bagdogra and Bengaluru starting 17th April 2023. This network expansion marks the airline’s entry into the state of West Bengal and Odisha, strengthening the airline's domestic presence in the eastern part of the country.

Since its launch in August 2022, the Rakesh Jhunjhnuwala-led Akasa Air has carried over 1 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 700 weekly flights connecting 16 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bagdogra, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel efficient, LEAP-1B engines. With the order, Akasa Air becomes the second airline in India to operate the 737 MAX family of aircrafts, after SpiceJet.

Akasa Air, also announced the addition of new routes from Ahmedabad, connecting it with Lucknow, Goa and Hyderabad as it marks over seven months of operations from the city. Effective 15 March 2023, the airline will connect Ahmedabad with double daily non-stop return flights to Hyderabad as well as conveniently timed flights to Goa’s New Manohar International Airport with double daily flights.

From 7 March 2023, Akasa Air has further enhanced connectivity from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and Lucknow with a seamless through flight (no change of aircraft) in both directions.

Akasa Air joins fastest growing domestic aviation market of India, joining the established airlines like IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara, Air India, SpiceJet among other regional players. Akasa is currently strengthening its Tier 2 and Tier 3 city connectivity, not announcing any plans for international operations.