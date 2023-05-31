topStoriesenglish2616059
Akasa Air Announces ‘Monsoon Bonanza’, Offers 10 Percent Discount On Tickets

Akasa Air, India's newest airline operates over 900 weekly flights on 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Akasa Air has announced a 'Monsoon Bonanza' sale across its network, offering travellers to book their upcoming travel at attractive fares. As part of the sale, the airline is offering a 10 percent discount on “Saver” and “Flexi” fares upon booking one-way or return flights. Bookings under the sale are open for a period of one week from 0001 hours of 30 May 2023 to 2359 hours of 5 June 2023 for travel from 1 July 2023 onwards using the code ‘Monsoon’ to avail the offer.

Akasa Air is India’s fastest-growing network and since its launch in August 2022, has carried over 2 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Akasa Air has introduced multiple best-in-class products and services including USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices. Café Akasa, the in-flight catering service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size. 

Akasa Air placed a firm order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. Akasa has got a delivery of 19 out of these 72 aircrafts and is rapidly expanding its network.

