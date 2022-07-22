NewsAviation
AKASA AIR

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air opens ticket bookings, first flight on August 7

Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7 and from August 13, the airline will start additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Akasa Air to start flight ops in August 2022
  • Recently received its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
  • New crew uniform features sneakers, trousers and jackets

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flights with an initial network, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. In the inaugural phase of its network development, Akasa Air will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022. Following this, starting August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed airline will deploy its newly acquired Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on the route. 

Inside the brand-new cabin, flyers will get softer seat cushions, spacious leg room and USB ports along with Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by sculpted sidewalls, window reveals and mood lighting. As revealed earlier, the cabin crew will sport their freshly minted, comfortable uniforms including high-functioning, branded sneakers. 

Akasa Air’s buy-on-board meal service will be available at Café Akasa - offering a wide choice of meal options including varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines and celebrations. 

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”.

Describing the experience that passengers flying with Akasa Air can expect, Belson Coutinho, Co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experiences Officer, Akasa Air said, “We want to be a compassionate airline with a focus on being dependable, warm, efficient, and reliable. We will provide our passengers with category-first product choices and a happy travel experience which is tech-forward, inclusive, environmentally progressive – all in the Akasa way”.

