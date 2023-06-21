Akasa Air Orders Four More Boeing 737 MAX Planes At Paris Air Show, Takes Fleet To 76 Aircraft

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has announced an order for four additional Boeing 737-8 jets at the ongoing Paris Air Show, a follow-up to the already placed order of 72 aircraft. This order now takes the airline's fleet to a total of 76 aircraft which include 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 aircraft. The airline is also on course to announce another significant three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023. The additional order of four 737-8s is being made as Akasa Air targets to commence international operations by the end of 2023.

Since launching operations in August 2022, Akasa Air is the fastest-growing airline in the country with a fleet of 19 aircraft which has carried over 3 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 36 unique routes connecting 16 cities. The previously placed 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air set a benchmark in the 120-year history of global aviation by becoming the first airline to reach a fleet size of 19 aircraft in less than a year of operations. While we are extremely happy with this achievement, we want to keep ourselves focused on our commitment to contribute to the air transportation ecosystem and support the nation’s economic growth engine.

We are excited to add four more Boeing 737-8 to support our international expansion, taking our initial order of 72 aircraft to 76 to be delivered in the next four years. In addition to supporting our rapid domestic expansion, these airplanes allow us to take full advantage of the category leading 737-8 aircraft with its unparalleled range, as we prepare our foray into international routes”.

"This follow-on order by Akasa demonstrates the market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in the world's fastest-growing commercial aviation market," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The efficiency and range of the 737-8 support Akasa Air's plan to expand domestic and regional networks."

The 737 MAX family provides Akasa Air with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions 20% compared to older-generation airplanes. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint, said Boeing in a statement.